Eight Capital Raises Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target to C$10.50

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its target price hoisted by Eight Capital from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

LUN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Lundin Mining from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$7.10 to C$8.30 in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$7.50 to C$7.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$7.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Lundin Mining from C$8.40 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Lundin Mining currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$9.23.

LUN opened at C$8.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,343.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.70. Lundin Mining has a 12-month low of C$4.08 and a 12-month high of C$8.59.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The mining company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$507.44 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.57, for a total value of C$128,115.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 233,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,530,810.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile; and 24% interest in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland.

