Eight Capital Raises Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Price Target to C$46.00

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) had its target price lifted by Eight Capital from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ABX. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th.

ABX stock opened at C$38.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.06, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 3.28. Barrick Gold has a one year low of C$17.52 and a one year high of C$40.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$34.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$30.56.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.90 billion. Research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Kevin James Thomson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.17, for a total transaction of C$95,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,742,247.31.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation explores for and develops mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a 50% interest in the Veladero, a gold mine located in Argentina; 50% interest in the Kalgoorlie gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in the Porgera gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zaldívar, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

