Eight Capital Raises Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Price Target to C$46.00

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) had its target price lifted by Eight Capital from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on ABX. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th.
ABX stock opened at C$38.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.06, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 3.28. Barrick Gold has a one year low of C$17.52 and a one year high of C$40.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$34.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$30.56.
In other news, Senior Officer Kevin James Thomson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.17, for a total transaction of C$95,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,742,247.31.
About Barrick Gold
Barrick Gold Corporation explores for and develops mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a 50% interest in the Veladero, a gold mine located in Argentina; 50% interest in the Kalgoorlie gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in the Porgera gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zaldívar, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.
