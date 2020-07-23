Eight Capital Boosts Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Price Target to C$75.00

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) had its target price hoisted by Eight Capital from C$55.00 to C$75.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$60.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. CSFB set a C$46.00 target price on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a C$46.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$55.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th.

Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at C$70.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 258.63. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52-week low of C$26.99 and a 52-week high of C$70.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$57.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$48.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.73, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$342.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$352.46 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 0.520492 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Patrick Eugene Drouin sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$60.42, for a total value of C$2,265,750.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

