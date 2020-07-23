Eight Capital Boosts Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Price Target to C$75.00

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) had its target price hoisted by Eight Capital from C$55.00 to C$75.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$60.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. CSFB set a C$46.00 target price on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a C$46.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$55.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th.
Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at C$70.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 258.63. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52-week low of C$26.99 and a 52-week high of C$70.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$57.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$48.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.73, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.48.
In related news, Senior Officer Patrick Eugene Drouin sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$60.42, for a total value of C$2,265,750.00.
Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.
See Also: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?
Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.