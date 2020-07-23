Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Shares Gap Up to $10.70

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EIGR)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.15, but opened at $10.70. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals shares last traded at $10.22, with a volume of 16,375 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 6.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.22.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.14. Equities analysts predict that Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIGR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 167.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 247.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $104,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 34.5% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:EIGR)

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead program is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

