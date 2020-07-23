Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Echo Global Logistics is a leading provider of technology enabled transportation and supply chain management services, delivered on a proprietary technology platform, serving the transportation and logistics needs of its clients. The company’s web-based technology platform compiles and analyzes data from its network of over 22,000 transportation providers to serve its clients’ shipping and freight management needs. Echo procures transportation and provides logistics services for more than 11,600 clients across a wide range of industries, such as manufacturing, construction, consumer products and retail. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

Get Echo Global Logistics alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ECHO. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Echo Global Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Echo Global Logistics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.67.

ECHO stock opened at $24.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Echo Global Logistics has a 52-week low of $14.17 and a 52-week high of $24.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $651.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.39.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $551.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ECHO. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Echo Global Logistics during the first quarter worth about $9,339,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 76.0% during the second quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 450,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,746,000 after purchasing an additional 194,661 shares during the period. RK Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 63.1% during the first quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 441,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,539,000 after purchasing an additional 170,721 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 321,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,661,000 after purchasing an additional 127,500 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 9.2% during the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,429,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,407,000 after purchasing an additional 120,070 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Echo Global Logistics (ECHO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Echo Global Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echo Global Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.