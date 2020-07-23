eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EBAY. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on eBay from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut eBay from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of eBay from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $56.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.40. eBay has a 52 week low of $26.02 and a 52 week high of $61.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.52.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. eBay had a net margin of 44.44% and a return on equity of 63.44%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that eBay will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 62,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total transaction of $2,413,427.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,651,618.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 23,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $999,320.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,070,517. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Bank of Stockton bought a new position in eBay during the second quarter valued at about $207,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in eBay by 29.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,338,771 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $437,369,000 after buying an additional 1,914,125 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in eBay during the second quarter valued at about $143,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new position in eBay during the second quarter valued at about $16,857,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in eBay by 442.0% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 232,743 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $12,103,000 after buying an additional 189,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

