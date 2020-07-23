Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide (NYSE:ETO) Shares Purchased by Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide (NYSE:ETO) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 130,149 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 15,797 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,964 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,496 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 28,821 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 97,402 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 25,580 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide stock opened at $21.62 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide has a 1 year low of $10.84 and a 1 year high of $26.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.75.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a $0.142 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

