Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) to Issue $0.73 Quarterly Dividend

Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.73 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, August 28th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%.

Eaton has raised its dividend by an average of 24.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Eaton has a dividend payout ratio of 79.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Eaton to earn $4.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.1%.

Get Eaton alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $93.97 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.09 and a 200-day moving average of $87.42. The company has a market capitalization of $37.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.75. Eaton has a 52-week low of $56.42 and a 52-week high of $105.78.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eaton will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.71, for a total value of $211,775.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,283,445.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 22,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total transaction of $2,044,175.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 202,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,424,519.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,961 shares of company stock worth $2,661,001 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Eaton from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.24.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

See Also: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.