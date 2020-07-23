Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,743 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,428 shares during the period. AT&T comprises 2.5% of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,496,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,495,000 after acquiring an additional 422,207 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,348,000. AXA lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 27.9% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 3,527,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,814,000 after purchasing an additional 770,426 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 57.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 41,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 15,082 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 23.9% in the first quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 21,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares during the period. 53.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang bought 6,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at $276,207.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.58.

NYSE:T opened at $30.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $216.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.72. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

