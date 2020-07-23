Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.23 Million Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 873 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 3.5% of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fundamentun LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 17,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Motco lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth $6,181,000. First Command Bank lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 23,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after buying an additional 6,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 63.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PG opened at $126.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $309.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1 year low of $94.34 and a 1 year high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 69.91%.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 3,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $417,235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,891 shares in the company, valued at $463,846.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total value of $3,464,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,070,603 shares of company stock valued at $596,739,390. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PG. TheStreet upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Argus upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.31.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

