Eastern Bank Sells 22,538 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Eastern Bank reduced its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 494,332 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,538 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $14,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 186.0% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

T opened at $30.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $216.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $39.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.89.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

Several research firms recently commented on T. Citigroup dropped their price objective on AT&T from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on AT&T from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.58.

In related news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang acquired 6,754 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,207.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

