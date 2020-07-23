Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

ESTE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Imperial Capital lifted their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Roth Capital upgraded Earthstone Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a positive rating on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Friday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Earthstone Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.64.

Get Earthstone Energy alerts:

NYSE:ESTE opened at $3.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.26. Earthstone Energy has a 1 year low of $1.44 and a 1 year high of $7.23.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $45.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.90 million. Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 6.30%. As a group, analysts expect that Earthstone Energy will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Earthstone Energy news, CFO Mark Lumpkin, Jr. purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.26 per share, for a total transaction of $33,900.00. 62.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTE. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 58.8% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 236,415 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 87,509 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,329,068 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,339,000 after buying an additional 14,673 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Earthstone Energy by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 283,598 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 15,342 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Earthstone Energy by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 64,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,087 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 28,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.19% of the company’s stock.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the development and operation of oil and gas properties in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 93 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 13 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 98,847 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves comprised 23,646 MBOE of proved developed reserves and 75,201 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

Further Reading: volatile stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Earthstone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthstone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.