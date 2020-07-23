DZ Bank Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV)

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at DZ Bank in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €230.00 ($258.43) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Nord/LB set a €200.00 ($224.72) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €200.00 ($224.72) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Pareto Securities set a €235.00 ($264.04) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €215.00 ($241.57) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €227.54 ($255.66).

Munchener Ruckvers has a twelve month low of €164.50 ($184.83) and a twelve month high of €200.00 ($224.72).

