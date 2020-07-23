DZ Bank Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA (ETR:DRW3)

Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA (ETR:DRW3)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by DZ Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on DRW3. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €95.00 ($106.74) target price on shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Independent Research set a €92.00 ($103.37) price objective on shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Nord/LB set a €103.00 ($115.73) price objective on shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €80.50 ($90.45) price objective on shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €72.79 ($81.78).

Shares of ETR:DRW3 opened at €83.00 ($93.26) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $713.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.12. Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA has a 1-year low of €38.32 ($43.06) and a 1-year high of €108.50 ($121.91). The company’s fifty day moving average is €74.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is €68.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Drägerwerk AG & Co KGaA develops equipment and solutions in the fields of medical and safety technology in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

