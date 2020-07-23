DZ Bank Reaffirms Neutral Rating for HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH)

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at DZ Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €84.00 ($94.38) price target on shares of HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th.

Shares of HBH stock opened at €84.40 ($94.83) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.17. HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €32.65 ($36.69) and a 1 year high of €81.30 ($91.35). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €69.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €56.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.92.

Hornbach Holding AG & Co KGaA, through its subsidiaries, operates do-it-yourself (DIY) megastores with garden centers in Germany and internationally. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 articles in various divisions, including hardware/electrical, paint/wallpaper/flooring, construction materials/timber/prefabricated components, sanitary/tiles, and garden.

