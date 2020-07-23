Dusk Network Price Hits $0.0701 on Top Exchanges (DUSK)

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded 23% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. Dusk Network has a total market cap of $18.51 million and approximately $4.49 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dusk Network has traded up 35.8% against the dollar. One Dusk Network token can now be bought for about $0.0701 or 0.00000736 BTC on popular exchanges including Ethfinex, Binance DEX and Bittrex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001533 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00045297 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $501.21 or 0.05266887 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002816 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003133 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00056946 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00017339 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00031331 BTC.

Dusk Network Profile

Dusk Network (CRYPTO:DUSK) is a token. It was first traded on July 12th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 264,226,223 tokens. The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dusk Network’s official message board is medium.com/dusk-network . Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation . Dusk Network’s official website is www.dusk.network

Buying and Selling Dusk Network

Dusk Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX, Bittrex and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dusk Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dusk Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

