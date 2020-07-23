DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) versus Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Head-To-Head Analysis

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) and Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Get DURECT alerts:

DURECT has a beta of 2.18, meaning that its stock price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares DURECT and Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DURECT -82.94% -114.36% -30.35% Jazz Pharmaceuticals 12.81% 21.66% 11.90%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.8% of DURECT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.0% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.2% of DURECT shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DURECT and Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DURECT $29.56 million 13.86 -$20.58 million ($0.12) -17.42 Jazz Pharmaceuticals $2.16 billion 2.82 $523.37 million $14.60 7.55

Jazz Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than DURECT. DURECT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Jazz Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for DURECT and Jazz Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DURECT 0 1 4 0 2.80 Jazz Pharmaceuticals 0 5 13 0 2.72

DURECT presently has a consensus price target of $4.53, suggesting a potential upside of 116.51%. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $157.18, suggesting a potential upside of 42.55%. Given DURECT’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe DURECT is more favorable than Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Jazz Pharmaceuticals beats DURECT on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

DURECT Company Profile

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand. Its product pipeline consists of multiple investigational drug candidates in development, such as DUR-928, an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase I and II development stage to play a regulatory role in lipid homeostasis, inflammation, and cell survival. The company's oral and injectable delivery technologies are designed to enable new indications and enhanced attributes for small-molecule and biologic drugs, including POSIMIR, an investigational analgesic product intended to deliver bupivacaine to provide up to 3 days of pain relief after surgery. DURECT Corporation markets and sells its ALZET and LACTEL product lines through direct sales force in the United States, as well as through a network of distributors in Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company has strategic collaboration and other agreements with Virginia Commonwealth University Intellectual Property Foundation; Indivior UK Ltd.; Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.; Sandoz AG; and Zogenix, Inc. DURECT Corporation was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology. Its lead marketed products include Xyrem, an oral solution for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) in adult and pediatric patients with narcolepsy; Erwinaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; Defitelio for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with hepatic veno-occlusive disease, a potentially life-threatening complication of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and Vyxeos liposome for injection, a product for the treatment of adults with newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia. The company also develops Solriamfetol for the treatment of EDS in patients with narcolepsy and obstructive sleep apnea, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for EDS associated with Parkinson's disease; Vyxeos for acute myeloid leukemia; and JZP-258 to treat EDS and cataplexy with narcolepsy and potential treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia and a chronic neurological disorder. In addition, it sells psychiatry and other products. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has licensing and collaboration agreements with ImmunoGen, Inc.; Codiak BioSciences, Inc.; Pfenex, Inc.; and XL-protein GmbH. The company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Receive News & Ratings for DURECT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DURECT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.