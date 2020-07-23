Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) PT Raised to C$10.50

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$8.00 to C$8.75 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.13.

Shares of TSE:DPM opened at C$9.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion and a PE ratio of -63.67. Dundee Precious Metals has a 52 week low of C$3.20 and a 52 week high of C$9.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.47.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The mining company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$203.65 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Dundee Precious Metals will post 0.7292074 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech, which owns and operates gold, copper, and silver mine located in east of Sofia, Bulgaria; Krumovgrad that operates a gold mine located in south eastern Bulgaria; and Tsumeb, which owns and operates custom smelter located in Tsumeb, Namibia.

