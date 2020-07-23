Duerr (ETR:DUE) PT Set at €26.00 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Duerr (ETR:DUE) has been assigned a €26.00 ($29.21) target price by research analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.54% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €22.00 ($24.72) target price on shares of Duerr and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Nord/LB set a €20.00 ($22.47) price target on shares of Duerr and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. HSBC set a €31.00 ($34.83) price target on shares of Duerr and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Duerr in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €25.00 ($28.09) price target on shares of Duerr and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duerr currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €27.12 ($30.47).

Shares of DUE stock opened at €22.70 ($25.51) on Tuesday. Duerr has a 1 year low of €15.72 ($17.66) and a 1 year high of €32.90 ($36.97). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €22.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is €23.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.24.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

