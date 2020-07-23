Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) CAO Timothy Regan Sells 2,000 Shares

Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) CAO Timothy Regan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $43,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Timothy Regan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 7th, Timothy Regan sold 1,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $22,500.00.

On Monday, June 22nd, Timothy Regan sold 2,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.46, for a total value of $46,920.00.

On Wednesday, May 20th, Timothy Regan sold 2,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total value of $43,740.00.

On Friday, May 8th, Timothy Regan sold 1,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $22,500.00.

DBX stock opened at $22.15 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.00 and a 200-day moving average of $19.87. Dropbox Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $24.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,107.50, a P/E/G ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.89.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.19. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Dropbox Inc will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DBX. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Dropbox by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Dropbox by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 14,574 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Dropbox by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 104,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 10,371 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Dropbox by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 228,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 51,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,606,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,766,000 after buying an additional 607,973 shares during the last quarter. 47.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on DBX shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Dropbox from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded Dropbox from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.62.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

