DPW (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Shares Gap Up to $2.97

Shares of DPW Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.05, but opened at $2.97. DPW shares last traded at $3.08, with a volume of 2,375,696 shares trading hands.

DPW Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW)

DPW Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells power system solutions for the military/aerospace, medical and industrial-telecommunication industries in North America and Europe. The company offers custom power system solutions; high-grade flexibility series power supply products, such as power rectifiers; and value-added services for original equipment manufacturers.

