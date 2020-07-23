Dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Dotdigital Group in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of Dotdigital Group stock opened at GBX 111 ($1.37) on Thursday. Dotdigital Group has a one year low of GBX 0.99 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 116 ($1.43). The company has a market cap of $330.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 104.18 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 100.03.

dotdigital Group Plc provides intuitive software as a service (SaaS) and managed services under the dotmailer and Comapi brand names to digital marketing professionals in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers dotMailer, a SaaS marketing platform that enables marketers to create, send, and automate marketing campaigns, including email; and Comapi, a secure enterprise cloud communications platform for messaging.

