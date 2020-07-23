Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) Stake Boosted by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 1,098.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 473,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 433,973 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.09% of Discovery Inc Series C worth $9,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DISCK. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Discovery Inc Series C during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Discovery Inc Series C during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. 52.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DISCK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Discovery Inc Series C from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Discovery Inc Series C from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Discovery Inc Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th.

Shares of DISCK stock opened at $18.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Discovery Inc Series C has a twelve month low of $15.43 and a twelve month high of $31.20. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.50.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter. Discovery Inc Series C had a return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 18.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share.

Discovery Inc Series C Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

