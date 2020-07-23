Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company The Dime Savings Bank of Williamsburgh. "

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on DCOM. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Dime Community Bancshares from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.30.

Shares of DCOM opened at $11.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Dime Community Bancshares has a 12-month low of $11.35 and a 12-month high of $22.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.39 million, a P/E ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.06.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $44.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.63 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 13.05%. Equities research analysts predict that Dime Community Bancshares will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DCOM. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,699 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 9,484 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,779 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $811,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 842,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $17,606,000 after acquiring an additional 155,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,710 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

