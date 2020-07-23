Digitex Futures (DGTX) Market Capitalization Tops $89.98 Million

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 23rd. One Digitex Futures token can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00001077 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, Exrates and OOOBTC. Over the last seven days, Digitex Futures has traded 51.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Digitex Futures has a total market cap of $89.98 million and approximately $2.86 million worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010539 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $182.67 or 0.01923553 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00083502 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00191857 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001058 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000188 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00121600 BTC.

Digitex Futures Profile

Digitex Futures’ genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 879,785,715 tokens. Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures . Digitex Futures’ official message board is blog.digitexfutures.com . Digitex Futures’ official website is digitexfutures.com

Buying and Selling Digitex Futures

Digitex Futures can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, Mercatox and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex Futures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitex Futures using one of the exchanges listed above.

