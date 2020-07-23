Dialight (OTCMKTS:DIALF) Trading Down 8.1%

Dialight Plc (OTCMKTS:DIALF) shares traded down 8.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.72 and last traded at $3.72, 600 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 31% from the average session volume of 872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.05.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.82 and its 200-day moving average is $3.12.

Dialight Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DIALF)

Dialight plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily develops, manufactures, and supplies LED lighting solutions for use in hazardous and industrial applications in North America, the United Kingdom and rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Lighting; and Signals and Components.

