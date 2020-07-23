Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DEO. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 7,500.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on DEO shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. AlphaValue raised Diageo to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.50.

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $142.34 on Thursday. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $100.52 and a fifty-two week high of $176.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

