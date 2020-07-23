DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $316.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $275.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $355.86.

DexCom stock opened at $426.15 on Wednesday. DexCom has a 52-week low of $138.28 and a 52-week high of $446.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 268.02 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $400.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $316.23. The company has a quick ratio of 5.41, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical device company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.29. DexCom had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The business had revenue of $405.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that DexCom will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 6,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.47, for a total value of $2,390,117.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.63, for a total transaction of $2,067,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,762 shares of company stock worth $23,612,752 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in DexCom during the 4th quarter worth $200,017,000. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the first quarter valued at about $134,008,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 34.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 784,992 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $211,379,000 after buying an additional 199,106 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 45.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 557,647 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $150,158,000 after buying an additional 173,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 600.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 176,047 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $47,611,000 after buying an additional 150,902 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

