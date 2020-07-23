Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) PT Set at €153.00 by Berenberg Bank

Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) has been assigned a €153.00 ($171.91) target price by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 8.79% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on DB1. Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($157.30) price target on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €138.00 ($155.06) price target on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. HSBC set a €165.00 ($185.39) price target on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank set a €172.00 ($193.26) price target on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €170.00 ($191.01) target price on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Boerse presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €152.93 ($171.84).

DB1 opened at €167.75 ($188.48) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.76 billion and a PE ratio of 28.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €159.32 and its 200 day moving average price is €145.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Deutsche Boerse has a 12-month low of €92.92 ($104.40) and a 12-month high of €169.90 ($190.90).

Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Eurex, Xetra, Clearstream, and Market Data + Services. The Eurex segment engages in the electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

