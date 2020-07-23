Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) Given a €6.60 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) has been given a €6.60 ($7.42) target price by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 22.31% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Oddo Bhf set a €5.40 ($6.07) target price on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €7.00 ($7.87) price target on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. HSBC set a €5.70 ($6.40) price target on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.30) price target on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Independent Research set a €5.60 ($6.29) price target on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of €6.13 ($6.89).

Get Deutsche Bank alerts:

Deutsche Bank stock opened at €8.50 ($9.54) on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank has a one year low of €12.36 ($13.89) and a one year high of €18.49 ($20.78). The business has a fifty day moving average of €8.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of €7.43.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Asset Management.

See Also: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.