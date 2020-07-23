Deutsche Bank Analysts Give ABB (VTX:ABBN) a CHF 22 Price Target

ABB (VTX:ABBN) has been assigned a CHF 22 price objective by research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 16.50 price target on shares of ABB and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 20 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 16 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 17.50 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC set a CHF 18 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of CHF 19.70.

ABB has a 1-year low of CHF 21.65 and a 1-year high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

