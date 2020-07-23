Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) Shares Gap Up to $0.26

Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.24, but opened at $0.26. Denbury Resources shares last traded at $0.26, with a volume of 667,223 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Denbury Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $0.25 price objective on shares of Denbury Resources in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.86.

The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $129.05 million, a PE ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 4.20.

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Denbury Resources had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 26.13%. The business had revenue of $242.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Denbury Resources Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DNR. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Denbury Resources by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 848,733 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 396,480 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Denbury Resources by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,581,667 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,753,000 after acquiring an additional 10,286,134 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Denbury Resources by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,272,999 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 275,059 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Denbury Resources by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 374,088 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 63,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Denbury Resources by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 316,044 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 81,645 shares during the last quarter. 61.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

