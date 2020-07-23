Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg Sells 63,653 Shares of Stock

Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 63,653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total value of $3,887,288.71. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 172,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,513,017.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $61.76 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.92. The company has a market capitalization of $45.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.88. Dell Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.51 and a 12-month high of $62.51.
Dell (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $21.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.65 billion. Dell had a return on equity of 141.86% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dell Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DELL shares. ValuEngine lowered Dell from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Dell from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Dell from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley raised Dell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on Dell from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dell presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.10.
Dell Company Profile
Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.
