Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg Sells 63,653 Shares of Stock

Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 63,653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total value of $3,887,288.71. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 172,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,513,017.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $61.76 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.92. The company has a market capitalization of $45.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.88. Dell Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.51 and a 12-month high of $62.51.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $21.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.65 billion. Dell had a return on equity of 141.86% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dell Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Dell by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,780,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $708,196,000 after purchasing an additional 622,069 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Dell by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,729,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,260,000 after purchasing an additional 492,516 shares during the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dell by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,476,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388,349 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dell during the 1st quarter worth about $220,177,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dell by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,398,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,371 shares during the period. 24.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DELL shares. ValuEngine lowered Dell from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Dell from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Dell from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley raised Dell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on Dell from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dell presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.10.

Dell Company Profile

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

