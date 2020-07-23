Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on DLVHF. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th.

Shares of Delivery Hero stock opened at $114.00 on Tuesday. Delivery Hero has a fifty-two week low of $45.15 and a fifty-two week high of $114.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.80.

Delivery Hero SE provides online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 40 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

