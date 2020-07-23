DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Trading 4.7% Higher

DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP)’s stock price traded up 4.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.66 and last traded at $13.07, 22,572 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,180,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.48.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. UBS Group upgraded DCP Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $8.50 in a report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on DCP Midstream from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty lowered their target price on DCP Midstream from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.38.

Get DCP Midstream alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 3.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.12 and a 200 day moving average of $12.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported ($2.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($3.13). The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. DCP Midstream had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.70%. The company’s revenue was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that DCP Midstream LP will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. DCP Midstream’s payout ratio is 150.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in DCP Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,496,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in DCP Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DCP Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DCP Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in DCP Midstream by 87.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,635 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 7,316 shares during the period. 29.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DCP Midstream Company Profile (NYSE:DCP)

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs; and wholesale propane logistics.

Read More: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for DCP Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCP Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.