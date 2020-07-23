Datum Price Reaches $0.0011 (DAT)

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 23rd. One Datum token can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Datum has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. Datum has a market capitalization of $1.05 million and approximately $21,587.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001533 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00045297 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $501.21 or 0.05266887 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002816 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003133 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00056946 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00017339 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00031331 BTC.

About Datum

Datum is a token. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,001,935,124 tokens. Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Datum’s official website is datum.org

Datum Token Trading

Datum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

