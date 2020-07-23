Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) CRO Dan Fougere Sells 577,500 Shares

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) CRO Dan Fougere sold 577,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total value of $49,047,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Dan Fougere also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 14th, Dan Fougere sold 100,000 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total value of $6,471,000.00.

On Thursday, May 7th, Dan Fougere sold 21,486 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $1,074,729.72.

On Tuesday, May 5th, Dan Fougere sold 100,000 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total value of $4,709,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 29th, Dan Fougere sold 47,068 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $2,119,472.04.

On Monday, April 27th, Dan Fougere sold 100,000 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $4,313,000.00.

On Thursday, April 23rd, Dan Fougere sold 37,000 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total value of $1,495,170.00.

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $89.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.24. The company has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion and a P/E ratio of -596.67. Datadog has a 52 week low of $27.55 and a 52 week high of $98.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $131.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.73 million. Datadog’s revenue was up 87.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Datadog will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Datadog from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays increased their target price on Datadog from $70.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Datadog from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.71.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,963,000. Brown Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at $47,562,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Datadog by 1,496.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,389,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,336 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at $34,854,000. Finally, Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. bought a new stake in Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at $33,497,000. 29.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

