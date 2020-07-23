Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) CFO David M. Obstler Sells 205,000 Shares

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) CFO David M. Obstler sold 205,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.65, for a total transaction of $18,788,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 515,994 shares in the company, valued at $47,290,850.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

David M. Obstler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 20th, David M. Obstler sold 20,000 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total transaction of $1,409,400.00.

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $89.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.76 and a 200-day moving average of $55.24. The company has a market cap of $27.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -596.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.43. Datadog has a one year low of $27.55 and a one year high of $98.99.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $131.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.73 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 87.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DDOG. FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, July 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $39.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $65.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Datadog presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Datadog during the second quarter valued at about $11,528,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its position in Datadog by 30.1% during the second quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 233,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,274,000 after buying an additional 53,971 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Datadog during the second quarter valued at about $424,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Datadog by 94.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 5,294 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Datadog during the second quarter worth about $1,146,000. Institutional investors own 29.62% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

