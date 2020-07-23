DATA Communications Management (TSE:DCM) Shares Down 4.8%

DATA Communications Management Corp (TSE:DCM)’s share price fell 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20, 3,569 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 94% from the average session volume of 55,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,130.83, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.21.

DATA Communications Management Company Profile (TSE:DCM)

DATA Communications Management Corp. provides business communication solutions in North America. The company offers direct marketing solutions, including direct mail, variable print/personalization, and email marketing services; and print production solutions, such as print-on-demand, Web-to-print, commercial printing, and process improvement solutions, as well as wide-format printing services.

