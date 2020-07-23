Daniel Nathan Sells 38,683 Shares of Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Stock

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) CTO Daniel Nathan sold 38,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $1,131,477.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of PHR stock opened at $28.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.05. Phreesia has a 12 month low of $16.01 and a 12 month high of $34.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Get Phreesia alerts:

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 19.36% and a negative net margin of 15.18%. The firm had revenue of $33.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.92 million. Phreesia’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Phreesia will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Phreesia from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Phreesia from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Citigroup started coverage on Phreesia in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Phreesia in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hershey Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Phreesia during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Phreesia during the second quarter worth about $740,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Phreesia in the second quarter worth approximately $820,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Phreesia by 175.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 498,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,490,000 after purchasing an additional 317,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Phreesia by 76.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process and an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.