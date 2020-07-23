Daniel Lee Davis Sells 150,423 Shares of Jacksam Corporation (NASDAQ:JKSM) Stock

Jacksam Corporation (NASDAQ:JKSM) major shareholder Daniel Lee Davis sold 150,423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.19, for a total value of $28,580.37. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
NASDAQ:JKSM opened at $0.20 on Thursday. Jacksam Corporation has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.22.
About Jacksam
