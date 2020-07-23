Daniel Lee Davis Sells 150,423 Shares of Jacksam Corporation (NASDAQ:JKSM) Stock

Jacksam Corporation (NASDAQ:JKSM) major shareholder Daniel Lee Davis sold 150,423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.19, for a total value of $28,580.37. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ:JKSM opened at $0.20 on Thursday. Jacksam Corporation has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.22.

About Jacksam

Jacksam Corporation, a technology company, focuses on developing and commercializing products utilizing a proprietary technology platform. The company's principal products include 710 Shark cartridge filling machines, 710 Captain cartridge capping machines, and proprietary cartridges. It also offers 710 Cove and Riptide cartridge, rechargeable disposables, PREM31R Vape, inline airflow and variable voltage batteries, packaging materials, and other consumables, as well as non-proprietary delivery devices for dry herbs, oils, and waxes.

