Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Danaos from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

NYSE:DAC opened at $3.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.01. The company has a market capitalization of $88.62 million, a PE ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Danaos has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $13.12.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The shipping company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $106.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.01 million. Danaos had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 17.21%. Equities analysts anticipate that Danaos will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Danaos by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,582 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 12,164 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Danaos by 151.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 154,552 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 93,021 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Danaos in the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Danaos in the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Institutional investors own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Danaos Company Profile

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2019, it had a fleet of 55 containerships aggregating 327,616 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

