Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research now has a $203.00 price target on the stock. Danaher traded as high as $194.56 and last traded at $193.56, with a volume of 35066 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $193.37.

According to Zacks, “In the past three months, Danaher’s shares have outperformed the industry. The company is expected to benefit from Danaher Business System (“DBS”), shareholder-friendly policies and inorganic activities, going forward. Also, the pandemic-induced demand for certain products might benefit the company in the second quarter. In the past 60 days, earnings estimates for Danaher have been increased for the second quarter and 2020. However, Danaher expects core revenues to decline 10% to flat year over year in the second quarter of 2020. Also, businesses in Western Europe and North America will be hit badly, on a sequential basis, due to the pandemic. Further, high debt levels, woes related to unfavorable movements in foreign currencies and rise in costs and expenses might be concerning in the quarters ahead.”

A number of other analysts also recently commented on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Danaher from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Danaher from $147.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded Danaher from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.73.

In other news, EVP Rainer Blair sold 3,330 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.96, for a total transaction of $552,646.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,017,045.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales purchased 141,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $164.69 per share, for a total transaction of $23,290,459.80. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 2,298,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,507,356.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 85,318 shares of company stock worth $13,941,119. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 33.9% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $177.36 and a 200 day moving average of $160.04.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 16.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

