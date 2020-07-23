D4t4 Solutions (LON:D4T4) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Shares of D4t4 Solutions PLC (LON:D4T4) traded up 2.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 237.49 ($2.92) and last traded at GBX 232.50 ($2.86), 76,222 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 75% from the average session volume of 43,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 227 ($2.79).

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of D4t4 Solutions in a report on Tuesday, June 30th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 230.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 196.60. The stock has a market cap of $93.54 million and a P/E ratio of 21.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be paid a GBX 1.90 ($0.02) dividend. This is an increase from D4t4 Solutions’s previous dividend of $0.77. This represents a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. D4t4 Solutions’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

About D4t4 Solutions (LON:D4T4)

D4t4 Solutions Plc provides data collection, management, and analytics solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Licence Sales, Project Work, and Recurring Revenues. It offers Celebrus, a customer data platform software product that captures customer data from various digital channels to deliver artificial intelligence, customer insight and analytics, personalization, decisioning, and customer relationship management.

