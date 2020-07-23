Currency Exchange International Corp (TSE:CXI) Director Randolph W. Pinna Purchases 1,125 Shares

Currency Exchange International Corp (TSE:CXI) Director Randolph W. Pinna acquired 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$11.50 per share, with a total value of C$12,939.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,374,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$15,813,432.14.
Randolph W. Pinna also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, April 28th, Randolph W. Pinna acquired 500 shares of Currency Exchange International stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$13.00 per share, with a total value of C$6,500.00.
- On Friday, April 24th, Randolph W. Pinna acquired 500 shares of Currency Exchange International stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$13.00 per share, with a total value of C$6,500.00.
CXI opened at C$10.98 on Thursday. Currency Exchange International Corp has a twelve month low of C$10.00 and a twelve month high of C$21.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$11.90 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.54. The stock has a market cap of $68.77 million and a PE ratio of -366.00.
About Currency Exchange International
Currency Exchange International, Corp. provides currency exchange and related products in the United States and Canada. Its services include foreign currency exchange, traveler's cheques, multi-currency prepaid cards, foreign check clearing, issuing foreign bank drafts, and international wire transfers.
