Currency Exchange International Corp (TSE:CXI) Director Randolph W. Pinna Purchases 1,125 Shares

Currency Exchange International Corp (TSE:CXI) Director Randolph W. Pinna acquired 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$11.50 per share, with a total value of C$12,939.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,374,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$15,813,432.14.

Randolph W. Pinna also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 28th, Randolph W. Pinna acquired 500 shares of Currency Exchange International stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$13.00 per share, with a total value of C$6,500.00.

On Friday, April 24th, Randolph W. Pinna acquired 500 shares of Currency Exchange International stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$13.00 per share, with a total value of C$6,500.00.

CXI opened at C$10.98 on Thursday. Currency Exchange International Corp has a twelve month low of C$10.00 and a twelve month high of C$21.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$11.90 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.54. The stock has a market cap of $68.77 million and a PE ratio of -366.00.

Currency Exchange International (TSE:CXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported C($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$8.70 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Currency Exchange International Corp will post 0.5899999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Currency Exchange International

Currency Exchange International, Corp. provides currency exchange and related products in the United States and Canada. Its services include foreign currency exchange, traveler's cheques, multi-currency prepaid cards, foreign check clearing, issuing foreign bank drafts, and international wire transfers.

