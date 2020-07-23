Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc., headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on acquiring, developing, and commercializing branded prescription products for the acute care and gastroenterology markets. The company’s lead product candidate, Amelior, which is in phase III clinical trials, is an intravenous formulation of ibuprofen for the treatment of both pain and fever. Its products also comprise Acetadote, an intravenous formulation of N-acetylcysteine for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; and Kristalose, a prescription laxative product, which is a crystalline form of lactulose to enhance patient acceptance and compliance. In addition, the company is developing a treatment for fluid buildup in the lungs of cancer patients and an anti-infective for treating fungal infections in immuno-compromised patients. “

NASDAQ:CPIX opened at $3.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.30 and its 200 day moving average is $3.98. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $6.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.42 million, a PE ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a positive return on equity of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $8.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.46 million. Equities analysts forecast that Cumberland Pharmaceuticals will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,041 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. 30.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology markets in the United States and internationally. It offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative, for the treatment of chronic and acute constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol injection for treating hyponatremia; Ethyol injection for the reduction of xerostomia; Totect injection, for emergency oncology intervention, to treat the toxic effects of anthracycline chemotherapy; and Vibativ injection, for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections.

