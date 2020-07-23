CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Stock Price Up 15.6%

CTI BioPharma Corp (NASDAQ:CTIC)’s share price rose 15.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.65 and last traded at $1.85, approximately 94,647 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 928,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.

CTIC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Sunday, July 5th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on CTI BioPharma in a report on Monday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on CTI BioPharma in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company.

Get CTI BioPharma alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07).

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTIC. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 9,520,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,759,000 after buying an additional 4,520,600 shares during the period. NEA Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 7,140,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,569,000 after buying an additional 3,390,450 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 6,430,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,916,000 after buying an additional 2,675,637 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 753,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 141,810 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,967,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,109,000 after buying an additional 90,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

CTI BioPharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTIC)

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States and internationally. It develops PIXUVRI, a novel aza-anthracenedione for the treatment of adult patients with multiply relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for CTI BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTI BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.