Critical Contrast: Leisure Acquisition (NASDAQ:NEBU) and AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Leisure Acquisition (NASDAQ:NEBU) and AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Leisure Acquisition and AdaptHealth, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leisure Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00 AdaptHealth 0 0 5 0 3.00

Leisure Acquisition currently has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential downside of 15.87%. AdaptHealth has a consensus price target of $19.80, suggesting a potential upside of 5.49%. Given AdaptHealth’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AdaptHealth is more favorable than Leisure Acquisition.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Leisure Acquisition and AdaptHealth’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leisure Acquisition N/A N/A $2.59 million N/A N/A AdaptHealth $529.64 million 2.10 -$15.00 million $0.30 62.57

Leisure Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AdaptHealth.

Risk and Volatility

Leisure Acquisition has a beta of 0.11, indicating that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AdaptHealth has a beta of -0.17, indicating that its share price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Leisure Acquisition and AdaptHealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leisure Acquisition N/A 27.35% 0.48% AdaptHealth N/A -14.40% 0.41%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.2% of Leisure Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.9% of AdaptHealth shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of Leisure Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of AdaptHealth shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Leisure Acquisition beats AdaptHealth on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Leisure Acquisition

Nebula Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire companies or assets through merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. Nebula Acquisition Corporation was founded in 2017 and is based in San Francisco, California.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth, LLC distributes home medical equipment. The Company offers mobility products, respiratory therapy, non- invasive ventilation, nutrition supplies, ocean home health products, sleep therapy supplies, bed lifts, seat lift chairs, and bath aids. AdaptHealth, LLC was founded in 2012 and is based in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania.

