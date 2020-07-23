Critical Contrast: Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) & Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) and Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Adaptive Biotechnologies and Gritstone Oncology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adaptive Biotechnologies -87.47% -22.92% -9.88% Gritstone Oncology -2,397.90% -69.76% -52.35%

76.2% of Adaptive Biotechnologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.6% of Gritstone Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.2% of Adaptive Biotechnologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.7% of Gritstone Oncology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Adaptive Biotechnologies and Gritstone Oncology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adaptive Biotechnologies 0 0 3 0 3.00 Gritstone Oncology 0 0 4 0 3.00

Adaptive Biotechnologies currently has a consensus target price of $52.00, indicating a potential upside of 36.27%. Gritstone Oncology has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of ∞. Given Gritstone Oncology’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Gritstone Oncology is more favorable than Adaptive Biotechnologies.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Adaptive Biotechnologies and Gritstone Oncology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adaptive Biotechnologies $85.07 million 57.52 -$68.61 million ($1.01) -37.78 Gritstone Oncology $4.36 million 0.00 -$94.43 million ($2.81) N/A

Adaptive Biotechnologies has higher revenue and earnings than Gritstone Oncology. Adaptive Biotechnologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gritstone Oncology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Adaptive Biotechnologies beats Gritstone Oncology on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals. It also provides clonoSEQ diagnostic tests, which include immunosequencing services for use in the detection and monitoring of minimal residual disease in patients with select blood cancers. In addition, the company offers a pipeline of clinical products and services that are used for the diagnosing, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, such as cancer, autoimmune conditions, and infectious diseases. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has strategic collaborations with Genentech, Inc. for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neoantigen directed T cell therapies for the treatment of a range of cancers; and Microsoft Corporation to develop diagnostic tests for the early detection of various diseases from a single blood test. It serves the life sciences research, clinical diagnostics, and drug discovery customers. The company was formerly known as Adaptive TCR Corporation and changed its name to Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation in December 2011. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Gritstone Oncology Company Profile

Gritstone Oncology Inc., an immuno-oncology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers. Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

