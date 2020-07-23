Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) and Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Head to Head Survey

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) and Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Cree alerts:

This table compares Cree and Texas Instruments’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cree $1.08 billion 6.73 -$375.10 million $0.36 186.58 Texas Instruments $14.38 billion 8.46 $5.02 billion $5.24 25.29

Texas Instruments has higher revenue and earnings than Cree. Texas Instruments is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cree, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Cree and Texas Instruments, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cree 2 6 5 0 2.23 Texas Instruments 4 11 10 0 2.24

Cree presently has a consensus target price of $52.67, indicating a potential downside of 21.59%. Texas Instruments has a consensus target price of $132.83, indicating a potential upside of 0.23%. Given Texas Instruments’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Texas Instruments is more favorable than Cree.

Profitability

This table compares Cree and Texas Instruments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cree -30.11% -3.75% -2.69% Texas Instruments 35.17% 57.45% 27.73%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.1% of Cree shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.8% of Texas Instruments shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Cree shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Texas Instruments shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Cree has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Texas Instruments has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Texas Instruments beats Cree on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cree

Cree, Inc. provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications. It also provides SiC power device products, including SiC Schottky diodes, metal oxide semiconductor field effect transistors (MOSFETs), power modules, and gate driver boards for electric vehicles, including charging infrastructure, server power supplies, solar inverters, uninterruptible power supplies, industrial power supplies, and other applications. In addition, this segment offers gallium nitride (GaN) die, high-electron mobility transistors (HEMTs), monolithic microwave integrated circuits (MMICs), and laterally diffused MOSFET (LDMOS) power transistors for telecommunications infrastructure, military, and other commercial applications; and custom die manufacturing services for GaN HEMTs and MMICs. The LED Products segment provides blue and green LED chip products for video screens, gaming displays, function indicator lights and automotive backlights, headlamps, and directional indicators. It also offers XLamp LED components and LED modules for lighting applications; and surface mount and through-hole packaged LED products for video, signage, general illumination, transportation, gaming, and specialty lighting applications. The Lighting Products segment offers LED lighting systems and lamps for to distributors, retailers, and customers for offices, retail spaces, restaurants, hospitality, schools, universities, manufacturing, healthcare, airports, municipal, residential, street lighting, parking structures, and other applications. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products. This segment also provides signal chain products that sense, condition, and measure signals to allow information to be transferred or converted for further processing and control for use in amplifier, data converter, interface product, motor drive, clock, and sensing product end-markets; and integrated analog and standard products, which are primarily for sale into personal electronics, industrial, and automotive markets. The Embedded Processing segment offers connected microcontrollers, such as microcontrollers, microcontrollers with integrated wireless capabilities, and stand-alone wireless connectivity solutions that are used in electronic equipment to sense, connect, log, and transfer data; digital signal processors for mathematical computations; and applications processors for specific computing activity. This segment offers products for use in various markets, principally industrial and automotive. The company also provides DLP products, primarily for use in projectors to create high-definition images; calculators; and application-specific integrated circuits. Texas Instruments Incorporated markets and sells its semiconductor products through direct sales and distributors, as well as online. The company was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Cree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.